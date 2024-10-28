Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka: 128 school dropouts trigger concerns among education officials

The Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka figured of the most backward districts in the country, recorded 128 school dropouts.

The issue is disappointing as a majority of the children are from the rural and interior villages falling across the five taluks. Though the district has witnessed some infrastructure development in recent times, an increase in a number of government schools in tribal-dominated areas and in hilly terrain, the rate of school dropouts is yet to be contained.

The most backward Hanur taluk has the highest of 48 school dropouts, followed by 30 in Chamarajanagar, 25 in Kollegal, 19 in Gundlupet and 10 in Yalandur.

Meanwhile, officials maintained that the number was as high as 247, but due to the efforts of the education department, around 100 returned to their respective schools.

The counselling carried out by the teachers and education department officials revealed domestic issues and acute poverty are the key factors behind high dropout rate.

It was also found that parents made around 30 students give up their studies and forced them to join hands in their fields to supplement their family income.

In addition, the increase in absentee in school falling in hilly terrains of MM Hills and children pressed to sell puja materials like flowers, and agarbhathi during jathra festivals has added to the worry of authorities.

The education department has continued efforts to bring back dropouts to school and they are also tracking their families working in neighbouring districts.