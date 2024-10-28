"Building good credit score as an int'l student vital for financial stability": CEO Gyandhan

A

Building a good credit score as an international student is vital for financial stability and future opportunities.

In India, having a strong credit score helps secure better terms for future loans, including education loan refinancing, which can reduce interest rates and overall costs.

GyanDhan offers assistance with education loan refinancing if needed, ensuring students benefit from favorable terms.

In countries like the United States of America (USA), maintaining a high credit score is equally important, as it is often checked when leasing an apartment, buying a car, or even starting a job.

A good credit score provides access to better financial products, lower interest rates, and greater flexibility, making it crucial for students to build and manage their credit responsibly.