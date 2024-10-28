"Building good credit score as an int'l student vital for financial stability": CEO Gyandhan
Why is building a good credit as an international student important?
Building a good credit score as an international student is vital for financial stability and future opportunities.
In India, having a strong credit score helps secure better terms for future loans, including education loan refinancing, which can reduce interest rates and overall costs.
GyanDhan offers assistance with education loan refinancing if needed, ensuring students benefit from favorable terms.
In countries like the United States of America (USA), maintaining a high credit score is equally important, as it is often checked when leasing an apartment, buying a car, or even starting a job.
A good credit score provides access to better financial products, lower interest rates, and greater flexibility, making it crucial for students to build and manage their credit responsibly.
How should a student evaluate the long-term Return on Investment (ROI) of studying abroad by considering potential salary increases & job opportunities?
When evaluating the long-term ROI of studying abroad, students should consider potential salary increases and job opportunities in their chosen country or field. Research the average salaries for graduates in your target industry and compare them with the costs of education, including tuition, living expenses, and loan repayment.
Consider countries with strong economies and favorable work visa policies, as these factors directly impact job availability and income potential. Additionally, evaluate the reputation of your chosen institution and its placement rates, as these can influence the ROI.
Finally, factor in opportunities for networking, internships, and skills development, which can enhance employability and salary growth over time.