UTET 2024: Uttarakhand Teacher's Eligibility Test successfully held; answer keys to be out soon

The Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET) conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) took place today, Saturday, October 26, and was conducted in offline mode.



The notification for the exam was released on July 20, 2024.



The board would soon release the answer keys consisting of correct answers marked for each question. Furthermore, they can also use the UTET objection link to challenge questions.



Here is how you can download your UTET answer key 2024:



1) Go to the official website of UBSE at https://ubse.uk.gov.in



2) Navigate to the new announcement page and then click on the UTET Answer Key 2024.



3) Click on the UTET Answer Key 2024 link which will redirect you to the next page



4) Download the UTET Answer Key by choosing Paper I or II



5) Save a hard copy of the answer key for future reference



Also, here are steps to help you calculate marks using the UTET answer key



1) Go to the official website of UBSE at https://ubse.uk.gov.in



2) Click and open the UTET Answer Key 2024 PDF



3) Check the answers selected in the UTET exam against those in the response sheets



4) Add the scores from all the correct answers you have received as there is no negative marking



The board will soon activate the objection link for the UTET Answer Key 2024. Candidates have three to four days to file objections regarding any incorrect answers in the UTET answer key.