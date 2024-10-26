Tribal People's association requests maintenance of residential schools in Bargur hills, especially during monsoon

Tamilnadu Tribal People's Association has requested the district administration to maintain tribal residential schools in the Bargur hills of Erode.

Farmers' monthly grievance redressal meeting was held at the Erode District Collector's office on Friday, October 25.

District Collector Rajagopal Sunkara presided over the meeting.

VP Gunasekaran, Coordinator of Tamilnadu Tribal People's Association, submitted a petition and said, "More than 300 students are studying in the government tribal residential higher secondary school at Bargur in Anthiyur union in Erode district. Similarly, 200 students are studying in a government tribal residential high school at Kongadai Hill village. The roads leading to these two schools and the school premises are waterlogged during monsoons."

"Due to this, students face great difficulties. During the rainy season, water leakage also occurs in school buildings. Therefore appropriate measures should be taken to maintain these school premises and school buildings. And, adequate transport facilities should be provided for students to go to school from Vilankombai hill village,"he stated.

Similarly, the farmers' monthly grievance redressal meeting was held at the Tiruppur District Collector's office.

District Collector T Christuraj presided over the meeting.

In this meeting, the farmers insisted on finding a permanent solution to the issue of livestock killing by stray dogs.