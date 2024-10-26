Telangana: Gurukul students suffer intermittent fever; 14 admitted

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Gurukula School in Nyalkal mandal headquarters Medak district of Telangana are suffering from irregular fever.

Students were taken to the local government hospital and from there, were shifted to the Zaheerabad Area Hospital as they were suffering from severe fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

District Medical Officer S Venkateswarlu said that three students were admitted to the hospital with severe fever on Thursday, October 24, and on Friday, October 25, 11 students were also taken to Zaheerabad government hospital as they were suffering from severe fever and cough.

The District Education Officer (DEO) said that visited the Gurukula school after receiving information that the students were suffering from viral fever.

A total of 14 students are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, said the District Education Officer. He added that the remaining students in the Gurukulam school are doing well, stated The New Indian Express report.

In more news...

An open house programme was held on Friday, October 25, at the Cyberabad Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, Telangana, with the aim of educating students about policing and public safety.

A total of 1,200 students from various schools, junior colleges, and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units from five zones within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits participated in the event.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srujana Karnam addressed the students, emphasising the importance of excelling in school while also staying informed about societal issues and understanding how the police work to keep everyone safe.