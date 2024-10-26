Ratan Tata and his will: German Shepard Tito, Executive Assistant Shantanu Naidu — all close ones named

Executive Assistant Shantanu Naidu, German Shepherd Tito and his close aides like butler Subbaiah and cook Rajan Shaw — late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata's will ensures that everyone who was dear to him recieved something or the other, stated a report by Times of India.

Ratan Tata had passed away earlier this month at the age of 86.

Tata's half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, will benefit from the over ₹10,000 crore estate of the late businessman.

Shantanu Naidu's education loans have been taken care of and Ratan Tata's stake in his start-up Goodfellows, a platform that offers young companions for the elderly, has been relinquished. Naidu and Tata had a special mentor-mentee relationship and what Tata has left in his will for Naidu is a testament to this.

Tata, through his will, has requested “unlimited care” for his beloved pet. His cook, Rajan Shaw, will be looking after Tito.

As tradition has it, Tata's stake in Tata Sons will be transferred to the charitable trust Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF). This trust is known to lend support to endeavours that are philanthropic in nature.

While Ratan Tata's will undergoes probate by the Bombay High Court, which could take many months, his legacy will surely continue, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.