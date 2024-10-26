NEET-PG counselling delays: FAIMA President asks aspirants to reach out & share grievances

The inadvertent postponement of the counselling dates for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, due to the Supreme Court hearing being rescheduled to November 19, has left students fighting an intangible enemy.



Aspirants are now in a state of desperation, urging higher officials, dignitaries, medical associations, and their representatives to assist them with their plight.



President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Suvrankar Datta shared on the social media platform X today, Saturday, October 26, that the association has received several requests from aspirants and a few other Resident Doctors Association (RDA) to look into the matter and come to their rescue.



Dr Datta wrote, "We have spoken to our executives, a few aspirants and contacts in the NBE to figure out an amicable solution to this impasse."



He further adds that the situation would turn more grim if an agreeable conclusion cannot be reached regarding the situation.



The FAIMA president urges the aspirants and the petitioners actively involved in the issue to reach out to him, in order to collectivise and arrive at a decision regarding the plan of action and how these errors can be amended.



He wrote, "Kindly tag or DM me contacts of the stakeholders (aspirants and petitioners) who are actively working on this issue, so that we can figure out what we can do to help out aspirants and residents! My DM is open.



Thank you!"