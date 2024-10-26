NEET-PG 2024 counselling delay: Twitter storm scheduled for today, October 26 at 5 pm

After yesterday's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Supreme Court hearing, one thing is for sure — counselling is going to see further delay.
The medical fraternity agrees unanimously that this will surely burden the already over-burdened healthcare infrastructure and hence, a Twitter storm is being called for today, Saturday, October 26, at 5.00 pm. This will happen on social media platforms, especially on X.
The hashtags which will be used are: #Start_NeetPG_Counselling and #NBEMS_Failed.
The post was shared by health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan today, October 26.
What happened during the hearing yesterday?
It may be noted that the petition was filed by 19 NEET-PG candidates to seek direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release the answer key, as the candidates believe that there were discrepancies in the examination process as well as the results.
The Senior Advocate appearing for the petitioners, Vibha Makhija, continuously pointed out the transparency issues as the answer keys are not released, Justice JB Pardiwala sought to know more about the same.
The counsel appearing for NBE shared that since this is a super speciality (SS) exam which is conducted at the postgraduate level (PG), there are a limited number of appropriately difficult questions. Most poignantly, she said, "If we start publishing questions and answer sheets every year, all our questions will be exhausted in three years."
The next hearing has been scheduled for November 11.