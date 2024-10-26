NEET-PG 2024 counselling delay: Twitter storm scheduled for today, October 26 at 5 pm

After yesterday's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Supreme Court hearing, one thing is for sure — counselling is going to see further delay.

The medical fraternity agrees unanimously that this will surely burden the already over-burdened healthcare infrastructure and hence, a Twitter storm is being called for today, Saturday, October 26, at 5.00 pm. This will happen on social media platforms, especially on X.

The hashtags which will be used are: #Start_NeetPG_Counselling and #NBEMS_Failed.

The post was shared by health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan today, October 26.