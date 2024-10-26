JioHotstar domain row: Dubai content creator duo purchase domain from Delhi techie. Here's why

Who doesn't like twists in a story? This tale of a software techie from Delhi who bought the domain https://jiohotstar.com did not end on a sad note after the conglomerate rejected his request to buy the domain from him.



Now, the domain redirects you to a surprise. These young siblings from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jainam and Jivika have purchased the domain from Bhatia, calling it an act of kindness to support his endeavours.



Nachiket Bhatia (@bhatia_nachiket) took the smart decision to buy the domain while speculations were doing the rounds on the merging of the two major OTT platforms Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) Viacom18, and Walt Disney's Star India.



To fund his dream of pursuing a full degree programme in entrepreneurship at Cambridge University, the app developer from Delhi played the smart move, only to meet a dead end.



But coming to his rescue were these Dubai-based siblings, who now are using the website to share their 'seva journey' through photos, videos, and stories.



Who are these siblings?

Content creators on social media platforms, the siblings' information are mostly aimed at teaching "science with fun".



Not only this, these kids spent 50 days in India and organised conventions connecting with children from various backgrounds, as a part of 1xl.com and Jainam Jivika Foundation.



What was the source of funding?

In the message displayed on the website, it mentions that the siblings while on their tour to India, have amassed a certain amount of money, and hence, decided to extend it to the young software developer, as an act of support.



"Along the way, people showed their appreciation through gifts, blessings, and even small donations, which we collected over our travels. When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of this collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit," it stated.



The message further mentions that the siblings will continue sharing their journey here unless anyone wants to purchase the domain and keep continuing this positive mission.



"Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission," it said.

Internet in splits

