Indian teen's death in Canada Walmart walk-in oven: Sikh community to assist family back in India in immigrating

In a tragic incident, Harsimran Kaur, a 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax, Canada, lost her life after she was trapped in a walk-in oven at the supermarket.



As per a news18.com report, following her passing, the Maritime Sikh Society initiated a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe for her family. The initial goal was set at CAD 50,000 (over Rs 60.78 lakh), which was quickly met within hours. Due to an outpouring of support, the campaign has now garnered more than Rs 1 crore.



Gursimran worked alongside her mother at the store, and according to the information on the GoFundMe page, her mother was unable to locate her on the floor on October 19 when she sought assistance from the floor managers. Tragically, Gursimran's body was later found in the bakery's walk-in oven.



As reported by news18.com, the cause and circumstances of her death have not yet been determined, as the investigation is still ongoing.



The report further stated that Gursimran Kaur and her mother had been employed at the Walmart store for two years before the tragic incident. They moved to Canada from India nearly three years ago.



Gursimran's father and brother remain in India, and the Sikh Society is currently working to assist the family in immigrating “as soon as possible.”