Gov't Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai: Two drunk house surgeons hit junior with beer bottle

A third-year MBBS student of Government Kilpauk Medical College (GKMC) in Chennai was attacked by at least two of his seniors in an alleged case of ragging inside the hostel premises on Thursday night, October 24.

The student, who sustained injuries when the seniors hit him with a liquor bottle, has been admitted to the GKMC Hospital. The Dean of the medical college has formed a three-member committee to enquire into the incident, according to The New Indian Express report.

According to the students, the two seniors, Diyanesh and Kishan, who are house surgeons, ragged the junior student. Alleging that the two senior students had committed such offences earlier as well, a few junior students claimed that no action was taken against them by the management despite complaints because one is the son of an assistant commissioner of police.

On Thursday night, October 24, the two house surgeons were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. They hit the junior with a beer bottle. In the impact, he became unconscious and was admitted to the hospital.

A senior doctor said, it was not a case of ragging but a clash between two groups of students. However, only after the inquiry, there will be clarity on what happened, stated The New Indian Express report.

On the students' allegation that there were complaints against the two house surgeons in the past, the doctor acknowledged this, but said he was not aware of the action taken on them.