Dr Imran Patel's approach to pediatric care has earned him international recognition and online admiration

When you scroll through social media today, you're likely to come across heartwarming videos of a pediatrician whose gentle and compassionate approach to treating children has garnered global attention.

That doctor is Dr Imran Patel.

What began as a simple passion project has turned into an international movement, with Dr Imran inspiring both patients and doctors alike.

“I never expected I’d receive so much love and respect globally because of the content I put forth via my social media platforms,” he says.

“What merely started as an offshoot of my passion has now turned into a big community, raising awareness and inspiring people, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” the doctor shared.

Born and raised in the coastal town of Veraval, Gujarat, Dr Imran's journey into medicine was fueled by personal experience. His younger brother suffered from a cardiac condition that required frequent hospital visits and, ultimately, surgery.

“The doctors who cared for him felt like angels to me,” he recalls and adds, “That was the beginning of my inclination toward medicine, and it strengthened my determination to pursue this profession.”