Dr Imran Patel's approach to pediatric care has earned him international recognition and online admiration

When you scroll through social media today, you're likely to come across heartwarming videos of a pediatrician whose gentle and compassionate approach to treating children has garnered global attention.
That doctor is Dr Imran Patel.
What began as a simple passion project has turned into an international movement, with Dr Imran inspiring both patients and doctors alike.
“I never expected I’d receive so much love and respect globally because of the content I put forth via my social media platforms,” he says.
“What merely started as an offshoot of my passion has now turned into a big community, raising awareness and inspiring people, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” the doctor shared.
Born and raised in the coastal town of Veraval, Gujarat, Dr Imran's journey into medicine was fueled by personal experience. His younger brother suffered from a cardiac condition that required frequent hospital visits and, ultimately, surgery.
“The doctors who cared for him felt like angels to me,” he recalls and adds, “That was the beginning of my inclination toward medicine, and it strengthened my determination to pursue this profession.”
Dr Imran completed his MBBS in Maharashtra, and he looks back fondly on those undergraduate (UG) years.
“My UG days were the most cherished part of my life. We were a group of 13 troublemakers, making the most of life,” he says with a smile.
Despite the group members choosing different specialties after graduation, they remain in touch, sharing the same bond they did during their student days.
His medical school experience, however, wasn’t without its struggles.
“I used to struggle with my first-year subjects,” he admits. He vividly remembers asking a fellow student for help during an exam, only to be turned down.
Years later, during the medicine final, the same friend found himself blank and sought Dr Imran's help — a moment that taught him an important lesson.
“Life has its own way of turning tables,” he says and adds, “You never know how people can be of help to you.”
After completing his MBBS, Dr Imran found his calling in pediatrics. His love for children led him to specialise in the field during his postgraduate years. After gaining experience in a private hospital, he decided to open his own practice.
“I remember how my previous workplace immediately cut ties with me when they found out I was starting my own hospital,” he says and adds, “As hurtful as it was, it only fueled my dedication to work hard and soar higher.”
Today, Dr Imran’s approach to pediatric care has earned him international recognition. His journey as a content creator began when he started documenting his interactions with the children he treats. His gentle and loving approach to pediatric care, captured in these videos, has resonated with audiences far and wide.
“I didn’t know it would receive so much appreciation from all over the world,” he admits. “In some foreign institutions, they even play my videos as examples of how pediatric patients should be treated,” he says.
Dr Imran is deeply committed to his work and believes in approaching each day with the purest intentions.
“If I’m able to play an instrumental role in the lives of even two people each day, I take that as the success of my purpose,” he says. Having experienced both struggle and success, he values the lessons learned from both. “I strive to render the best possible service to everyone who knocks at my door,” he says.
It’s this dedication, compassion, and resilience that have made Dr Imran not only a respected doctor but also a global inspiration.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Ria Maheshwari, Varuni Vats and Siddhant Kashyap)