Credit Score's role in an education role and CIBIL

A credit score is a numerical rating that reflects an individual's creditworthiness, based on their credit history. It ranges from 300 to 900, with higher scores indicating better credit reliability.

Maintaining a good credit score is crucial for students studying abroad, especially those relying on education loans. It influences the terms and interest rates they receive from lenders. A strong score can lead to better loan options, lower interest rates, and favourable repayment terms, ultimately reducing the overall cost of the loan.

Additionally, building a good credit score while studying abroad can benefit students in the long run, helping them secure credit cards, accommodation, and even jobs that require financial stability verification.