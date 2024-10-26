Ariyalur: Five school students suffer from vomiting and faint after consuming Pongal with dead lizard

Five school students who had breakfast in a Most Backward Classes (MBC) hostel near Sendurai in Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 25, suffered from vomiting and fainting and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to sources, a government high school has been functioning in Ponparappi village near Sendurai. A girls' hostel belonging to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) department has been functioning near the school. There are six students staying in this hostel, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

On Friday, October 25, Pongal was served to the students for breakfast. Five out of the six students ate it and all went to the school.

During classes, three students of Class XII and two students of Class XII vomited and fainted.

Knowing this, teachers rushed to rescue them and admitted them to Ponpparappi Primary Health Centre for treatment. Also, when officials inspected the Pongal of another student who had not eaten, it was found that a dead lizard had been cooked in it.

Following this, proper treatment was given to the students. Students are stable, stated The New Indian Express report.

Learning about this, School Education department officials and Sendurai police are investigating the matter.