University of Mysore's decision to place cap on admissions in gov't colleges condemned

Members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) condemned the University of Mysore's (UoM) decision to curb the increase in admissions in government colleges.

AIDSO Secretary Nithin said in the academic council meeting of UoM, Vice-Chancellor Prof NK Lokanath directed the curtailment of the increase in admissions in Government Maharani's Commerce College, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

"Apart from the lack of basic facilities in the college, curbing further admissions is an anti-student attitude, and we demand that this decision be withdrawn immediately," he said.

He further added that the UoM VC, during the academic council meeting, has objected to the move to increase the admission limit of Maharani's College of Commerce and Management from 690 to 1,100.

“The decision to put a cap on admissions will only help private colleges. The government says that if any student comes to a government college and asks for admission, that student should be given admission. On the contrary, the university has taken a decision, which Joint Director Vijayalakshmi has also agreed to, and this is an alarming development,” said the members, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

“If there are no basic facilities in government colleges, the university and the government should take responsibility and improve the basic facilities instead of taking such an anti-educational policy,” the members said.