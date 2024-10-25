Pioneer of women in STEM Prof Rohini Godbole passes away; academicians express condolences

The former principal scientific adviser to the government of India, K Vijayraghavan also shared his sentiments on Godbole's passing.



"Very sad news on the passing of Professor Rohini Godbole. Full of energy and drive, she was a physicist, flag-bearer for women in science, public citizen, and friend to many. She will be much missed and is irreplaceable."



As per a report by Indian Express, Godbole who would have turned 72 this November, actively participated in panel discussions aimed at expanding opportunities for women in the Indian science field. She also encouraged women and suggested strategies to retain and support women in STEMM, particularly those taking a career break.



"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Padma Shri Prof. Rohini Godbole, who was my life mentor and role model. A legend lost, but her legacy endures! Lucky was I- and shall treasure my experiences of interacting with her often at Dept. of Physics," wrote an X user Dr Sanjeeta Sharma Pokharel who, as per her bio, is an elephant biologist.