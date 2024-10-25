Pioneer of women in STEM Prof Rohini Godbole passes away; academicians express condolences

A Padma Shri recipient and an advocate for equal participation of women in the field of STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine), Professor Rohini Godbole passed away aged 71, on Friday, October 25.
The professor was associated with the Centre for High Energy Physics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru for more than 25 years, and continued as an honorary professor after superannuating from the institution.
The Indian scientific community on social media platform X shared their condolences over her passing.
IISc Bengaluru on their X account wrote, "With great sadness, we mourn the passing of Prof Rohini Godbole. An exceptional scientist, mentor and leader, she won many accolades for her research and championed the cause of women in science. Her vibrant presence will be greatly missed."
The former principal scientific adviser to the government of India, K Vijayraghavan also shared his sentiments on Godbole's passing.
"Very sad news on the passing of Professor Rohini Godbole. Full of energy and drive, she was a physicist, flag-bearer for women in science, public citizen, and friend to many. She will be much missed and is irreplaceable."
As per a report by Indian Express, Godbole who would have turned 72 this November, actively participated in panel discussions aimed at expanding opportunities for women in the Indian science field. She also encouraged women and suggested strategies to retain and support women in STEMM, particularly those taking a career break.
"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Padma Shri Prof. Rohini Godbole, who was my life mentor and role model. A legend lost, but her legacy endures! Lucky was I- and shall treasure my experiences of interacting with her often at Dept. of Physics," wrote an X user Dr Sanjeeta Sharma Pokharel who, as per her bio, is an elephant biologist.
Another X user Anindita Bhadra writes, "I can't believe you are not more! You have been, and will remain, a role model for women in science. We will miss you, #Rohini! We still have so much to do! Keep inspiring and guiding us in spirit. Rest in Power, Lilavati 's shining daughter! @wisiap_india"
The Centre for High Energy Physics at IISc Bengaluru also held a memorial service in her remembrance, today, at the Physical Sciences auditorium.