NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing today: "Hope to get a final result," say candidates

"Hope to get a final result"

This was posted by one of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 candidates about the Supreme Court hearing slated for today, Friday, October 25. The item has been listed as number 34.

Candidates, due to discrepancies in exam results, had hoped for a direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release the answer keys. Additionally, the lack of information about NEET-PG counselling is also a major concern.

With today's hearing, candidates across the board are hoping that their ordeal will end as they have been waiting for a long time.