NEET-PG 2024 SC case: Next hearing listed for a non-miscellaneous day. What does that mean?

The Supreme Court case regarding the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 was heard this afternoon, Friday, October 25.



The hearing, led by the bench of Justices comprising JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, addressed issues related to the release of scorecards, answer keys, and details about the counselling process.



The judges did not arrive at a conclusion, hence the case has been scheduled to be heard again on a non-miscellaneous day.



To quench your curiosity, let us understand, in brief, what is a non-miscellaneous day at the Supreme Court.



After a case is filed with the Supreme Court, and is examined, if the case is found to be devoid of errors, it is then registered as a matter of regular admission.



A few cases, like statutory criminal appeals involving the death penalty, automatically are scheduled as regular hearings. However, the majority of cases need a preliminary hearing to assess whether they can be 'admitted' to the court.



These 'admission' hearings are conducted every Monday and Friday and are categorised as miscellaneous days. The hearings conducted on these days are brief in nature.



Whereas, on non-miscellaneous days — Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the court takes up cases from the 'admissions' stage and lists them as a matter of regular hearing.



During regular hearings, the court hears arguments from both parties involved in the matter and delivers the judgement referring to the merits of the case.