NEET PG 2024 counselling: Delay in Supreme Court hearing will lead to mounting pressure on doctors, aspirants

Is the government being dismissive of the plight of students?
Now, with the listing of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 hearing to November 19, almost over three weeks from now may inadvertently delay the All India Quota (AIQ) and counselling of various other states.
This will inevitably increase pressure in medical colleges and hospitals due to the delay in the starting of the new batch, placing the burden of patient care on the senior students.
The uncertainty surrounding these major exams has increased over time and is clearly felt due to the contentious decisions made by governing bodies like the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
The medical fraternity is now concerned that if this turmoil persists, it could severely impact the future of the students.
An X user Nachiket Bhatia expressed his dismay over the process and wrote, "I am really dissapointed considering impact on the ongoing counselling process and the future of postgraduate medical admissions."
Another user on X shared her struggles and the stress she has endured due to the uncertainty of the entire process. She further contended NBE's reason for not releasing the answer keys.
"I deactivated so that I work on my anxiety attacks due to uncertainty related to neet pg counselling only to get disappointed today . If you don't care about us just say it why are you wasting time NBE. And are 19subjects not enough that your bank will get depleted?" she posted.
Elaborating on the chaos, this user on X outlines reasons why this break for doctors may not be as enjoyable as it seems.
"With each passing day, the uncertainty around NEET PG counselling is troubling many aspirants. While some may feel it’s better to enjoy the break before residency begins, not everyone has that privilege. Some face difficulties in securing jobs due to contract issues, many mid-rankers are uncertain about whether they’ll get their desired branch, and others were unsure whether to prepare for INI-CET November or take a break, but now the exam is approaching faster than the counselling. Additionally, those considering taking a drop are confused about whether the exam will be in March or later, as not everyone can afford another drop year easily," he wrote on X.
Mannat, a user on X, expressed that the issue needs to be brought to the attention of more people to generate discussion, but the comments on his post indicated that aspirants are gradually losing hope for any form of justice.
The petitioners have challenged the National Board of Examinations (NBE), demanding the release of raw scores and a detailed explanation of the changes made to the exam pattern and scoring process.