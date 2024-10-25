NEET PG 2024 counselling: Delay in Supreme Court hearing will lead to mounting pressure on doctors, aspirants

Is the government being dismissive of the plight of students?

Now, with the listing of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 hearing to November 19, almost over three weeks from now may inadvertently delay the All India Quota (AIQ) and counselling of various other states.



This will inevitably increase pressure in medical colleges and hospitals due to the delay in the starting of the new batch, placing the burden of patient care on the senior students.



The uncertainty surrounding these major exams has increased over time and is clearly felt due to the contentious decisions made by governing bodies like the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Board of Examinations (NBE).



The medical fraternity is now concerned that if this turmoil persists, it could severely impact the future of the students.



An X user Nachiket Bhatia expressed his dismay over the process and wrote, "I am really dissapointed considering impact on the ongoing counselling process and the future of postgraduate medical admissions."

