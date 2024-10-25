"NEET PG 2024 counselling delay a much larger issue": Health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan explains

Today, October 25, the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 case was listed to be heard next on a non-miscellaneous day by the bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.
The deferrals in the hearing and subsequent delays in the All India Quota (AIQ) and other state counselling schedules may have a ripple effect on the entire working of the system within hospitals, says health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan.
Sharing his views via a tweet, Chauhan took to the social media platform X, raising concerns on why such delays can be a matter of grave concern.
Listing a set of points, Dr Chauhan said —
a) It may directly impact the healthcare system by creating a shortage of new specialist doctors.
b) The previous batch of doctors may be overwhelmed with the pressure eventually negatively impacting patient care.
c) The senior doctors in their final year (PG3) without the new batch of doctors may be overburdened with duties and the added preparation for their exams.
d) Increased workload will result in toxicity and mental health issues for junior doctors, who face double the amount of work.
e) Due to delays, doctors remain unemployed for months and compete with thousands for positions, leading to corruption and a black market for jobs.
"This is a bigger issue than the govt can think!" wrote Chauhan.
Many users expressed their opinions on the post, stating that the government is barely concerned, especially with no system in place. They also mentioned that this year has been particularly chaotic due to the shift in dates, leaving their careers in a precarious situation.