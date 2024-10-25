"NEET PG 2024 counselling delay a much larger issue": Health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan explains

Today, October 25, the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 case was listed to be heard next on a non-miscellaneous day by the bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

The deferrals in the hearing and subsequent delays in the All India Quota (AIQ) and other state counselling schedules may have a ripple effect on the entire working of the system within hospitals, says health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan.

Sharing his views via a tweet, Chauhan took to the social media platform X, raising concerns on why such delays can be a matter of grave concern.