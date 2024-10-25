Meet your next CJI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath on November 11

The 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) will be Justice Sanjiv Khanna and he will take the oath of office on November 11.
The current Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will be retiring on November 10.
"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," announced Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, voa social media platform X on October 24.
After a little over six months, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will retire on May 13, 2025.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna is the second-most senior judge and was recommended as the next CJI by DY Chandrachud last month.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Justice Sanjiv Khanna started practising law in 1983 in the High Court of Delhi and tribunals. On January 18, 2019, he became a Supreme Court Judge.
Justice Khanna was an Additional Public Prosecutor and an amicus curiae in criminal cases at the Delhi High Court, an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and a permanent judge in 2006.