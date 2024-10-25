Meet your next CJI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath on November 11

The 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) will be Justice Sanjiv Khanna and he will take the oath of office on November 11.

The current Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will be retiring on November 10.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," announced Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, voa social media platform X on October 24.