KGMU Lucknow: 9 students suspended for ragging juniors; asking them to sing, dance over video calls

Devising new methods of harassment, nine students from King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, faced suspension as they were accused of ragging juniors, and that too through video calls.

The senior students allegedly asked juniors to dance and sing for them via these video calls.

These students successfully outmanoeuvred the security at the hostel but were eventually caught.

The university's Proctorial Board, after receiving the complaint, thoroughly checked the mobile phones of the nine accused, and confirmed that calls were made to the juniors from the phones of the nine accused. These calls were made late at night and at different times. The seniors further threatened the students against reporting such incidents, reported Times of India.

Chief Proctor Professor Kshitij Srivastava has initiated an investigation into the matter and the students were suspended on Thursday, October 24 for ragging first-year students. Eight of the students are second-year MBBS students, whereas, one belongs to the BDS (dental) stream.

Ragging in India is a punishable offence, and according to the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 2011, the accused can also face imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to ten thousand rupees.