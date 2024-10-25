Kerala Governor re-appoints Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of KUHS | What did the Left say?

Mohanan Kunnummal has been re-appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) by Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan. This move has been condemned by the ruling Left as "undemocratic". This appointment comes into effect from tomorrow, Saturday, October 26.

Kunnummal's VC term was to expire today, Friday, October 25. Yet he was re-appointed for a period of five years or till he attains 70 years of age, whichever is earlier, as stated in the order of appointment, according to a report by PTI.

Kunnummal has also been appointed as Kerala University's interim VC. This appointment also will come into effect from October 26.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor TP Ramakrishnan, in a statement, informed that as per rules, a VC's term can only be extended to six months.

"However, the Chancellor's order has extended the term for five years, violating this provision," he stated.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George also issued a statement saying, "It is unacceptable for unilateral decisions to be made by those who are supposed to uphold constitutional and democratic values. Such actions are entirely regrettable."

The Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA) termed the appointment as "undemocratic" and "an excessive use of power".