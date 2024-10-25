Italy as study abroad destination for Indian students: Courses and universities

A

Italy has emerged as a key destination for international students, including a growing number of Indian students, drawn by its rich cultural heritage, high-quality academic programmes, and affordable tuition.

In 2023, over 93,000 international students were studying in Italy, marking a 28.5% increase since 2021, with more than 6,100 Indian-origin students currently enrolled.

This rise reflects Italy’s alignment with European standards, its historic institutions like the University of Bologna, and the availability of English-taught programmes in fields such as engineering, design, and business.

The combination of academic excellence, affordability, and cultural immersion makes Italy an increasingly attractive choice for Indian students seeking globally recognised degrees.