Italy as study abroad destination for Indian students: Courses and universities
When it comes to Indian students in Italy, how do student numbers look like? Over the years?
Italy has emerged as a key destination for international students, including a growing number of Indian students, drawn by its rich cultural heritage, high-quality academic programmes, and affordable tuition.
In 2023, over 93,000 international students were studying in Italy, marking a 28.5% increase since 2021, with more than 6,100 Indian-origin students currently enrolled.
This rise reflects Italy’s alignment with European standards, its historic institutions like the University of Bologna, and the availability of English-taught programmes in fields such as engineering, design, and business.
The combination of academic excellence, affordability, and cultural immersion makes Italy an increasingly attractive choice for Indian students seeking globally recognised degrees.
Tell us about the courses Italy is known for and why.
Italy is globally recognised for its diverse academic offerings, especially in fields that combine tradition with innovation.
Universities like Politecnico di Milano and Politecnico di Torino are well-known for their excellence in engineering and architecture, attracting students interested in cutting-edge design and technological advancements. Similarly, the University of Bologna — one of the oldest universities in the world — offers top programmes in law, humanities, and business, while the Università Bocconi in Milan is renowned for its world-class business and economics courses.
Additionally, Italy's creative heritage shines through programs in fashion, arts, and luxury brand management offered by institutions like the Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze and Istituto Marangoni. What sets Italy apart is not just the quality of education, but the opportunity for students to engage directly with industries, particularly in sectors like automotive, fashion, and manufacturing. This combination of academic rigor, cultural immersion, and industry exposure makes Italy a standout choice for students seeking a well-rounded education.