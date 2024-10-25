IIM Calcutta in flagrant violation of reservation policies; AIOBCSA demands inquiry

The RTI response reveals that the total sanctioned faculty strength at IIM Calcutta is 126. However, data shows notable discrepancies in filling these positions in accordance with the reservation policy.



Out of these posts:



As many as 53 are allocated for the unreserved (UR) category, but the institution has employed 73 UR category faculty.



While 34 positions are allocated for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), only four OBC faculties are presently employed at IIM Calcutta.



Similarly, 18, 9, and 12 posts are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), respectively.



Presently only four from the OBC category, two SC, zero ST, and only one EWS faculty are employed at the top MBA institution.



The peculiarity of the RTI response does not end here.



According to the number of open positions, there are 20 vacancies available for the UR category. The possibility of it is quite surprising when there are already 20 positions beyond the allocated number for the UR category.



As IIM Calcutta is grossly violating the quota guideline, the association questions, "Is this social justice?"

They also requested the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded that he immediately conduct an inquiry into it and fill the reserved positions.