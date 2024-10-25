Cyclone Dana: X user shares video of flooded OPD at SSKM Medical College and Hospital; says CM 'built a castle of lies'

Hospitals in West Bengal are dealing not just with apparent instances of rampant threat-culture, now doctors are also pointing out several infrastructural deficiencies as well.
The impact of Cyclone Dana has left these doctors in a lurch as they now need to work amidst a flood-like situation, that too inside a government hospital in Kolkata.
A video shared on the social media platform X by a user that goes by the online name Red-Eyed.Princess (@doc_robotic) from the flooded dermatology outpatient department (OPD) of the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (IPGMER SSKM), also known as PG Hospital, brings to light this fact.
In the post, the user writes, "...As I have said repeatedly @MamataOfficial #MamataBanerjee has built a castle of lies. You can see it yourselves..."
IPGMER, inaugurated by Jawahar Lal Nehru on January 16, 1957 is known as one of the premier hospitals in the state.
The West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) has been under scrutiny for quite some time for failing to take necessary action, and efficiently manage these government-regulated medical hospitals and colleges in the state. After the August 9 incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, these issues have come into sharp focus.
On October 21, the CM met a section of protesting junior doctors, yet the palpability of the results seems to be missing, and justice in the case of the rape and murder of the female junior doctor is yet to be achieved.