With each passing day, Canada tightens policies on migration. This time, it's the reduction of temporary workers

According to a Reuters report, Canada is gradually shifting to a policy that would now cut numbers in granting permanent residency to immigrants.

As per a government source, the numbers will gradually reduce from 3,95,000 new permanent residents in 2025, 3,80,000 in 2026, and 3,65,000 in 2027, as compared to 4,85,000 in 2024.

The number of temporary residents is also set to decrease by about 30,000 in the next year.

The tightening of policies has been initiated for international students as well. On September 18, Trudeau announced that Canada would reduce the issuance of international student permits by 35% this year, with a further 10% cut expected next year.

According to data revealed by the Canadian Bureau of International Education (CBIE), there were around 3,19,130 Indian students in Canada in 2022.

The policy swing may put a pause on the dreams of Indian students, due to the reduction of opportunities.

A video circulating on Instagram, a few months back in June on another social media platform, showed students queueing outside Tim Hortons for jobs. Students have already been facing the brunt due to lack of jobs, and rising cost of living.