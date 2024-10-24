When IP College speakers went kaput, audience helped keep student's dance going | WATCH

Amidst hate and intolerance being spewed on social media platforms, here comes your daily sprinkle of positivity. At the Indraprastha College (IP) for Women's fresher party Spandan, students joined together to lend their helping hand (in this case their voice), to a girl whose performance was disrupted by a technical snag in the auditorium's audio speakers.



The viral reel uploaded on Instagram on October 19, so far, has garnered more than 8.9 million views, and 1.1 million likes. Well, not only that, what may melt your heart are the endearing comments that are lauding the importance of female friendships, and the essence of girlhood.



In the video uploaded by Shreeaa Rathi (@shreeaa.rathi), the student could be seen dancing in tune to the music until the audio was disrupted and the hall boomed with the voice of the students making up for the broken speakers. This doubled the energy in the auditorium, making the performance successful with their collective enthusiasm



