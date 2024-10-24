"Want to attract Indian students in other sectors like engineering, hospitality": French envoy Thierry Mathou

To strengthen Indo-French educational ties, France's Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou announced that the Choose France Tour 2024 targets to draw Indian students to France, with the aim of 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030.

Speaking to ANI, Mathou said, "As a part of the Choose France Tour 2024, we will go to around five cities — Chandigarh, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Till now, more than 11,000 students and parents have registered. We have 57 universities and academics from different fields."

He added, "At the core of the strategic partnership between France and India, we have set a target of having at least 30,000 Indian students by 2030."

When asked about popular courses, he said that business programmes rule the roost. "However, we want to attract Indian students in other sectors like engineering, and hospitality," he added.

"French companies have invested a lot in India. More than 700 companies are investing in India. They create more than 5 lakh jobs... Indian students who go to study in France have opportunities to come back to India and be part of this partnership," he said.

Choose France Tour 2024 is a fair where over 50 French schools and institutions will showcase their academic programmes to Indian students. It started on October 19 and will conclude on October 27. It is being held in Mumbai, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.