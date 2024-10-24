RG Kar CBI probe: What could deleted mobile history of Ashish Pandey, aide of ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, reveal?

As the investigation ensues of the rape and murder of a female junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now trying to retrieve the deleted history of the mobile phone calls and messages which Ashish Pandey made on August 9, the morning of the gruesome crime when the body of the deceased was discovered in a seminar hall of the hospital, reported IANS.



Pandey is confirmed to be one of the closest aides of the former RG Kar principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh.



Sources indicate that investigators have found circumstantial evidence suggesting that calls and messages from Pandey's mobile phone were deleted over time.



Additionally, they believe that finding this data could reveal new angles in two interconnected conspiracies: One involving evidence tampering in the rape and murder case, and the other related to widespread financial irregularities at RG Kar.



IANS reported that as per the investigating officials, these deleted calls and messages may mainly be related to the conversation between Pandey and Ghosh, as they have been charged with tampering with the evidence while the initial probe was on.



Pandey, was traced by the CBI officials at a hotel in Kolkata's Salt Lake on the night of August 9, the same day the body was found in the college premises.



On October 3, Pandey was arrested by the CBI officials for embezzlement and is now in custody.