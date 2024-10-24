RG Kar case: Two junior doctors close to Dr Sandip Ghosh under CBI scanner. Who are they?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is examining the academic credentials of certain junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, accused of fostering a ‘threat culture'.

According to IANS, they are also linked to the controversial former principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a probe into a multi-crore financial irregularities case.

One of the accused, Ashish Pandey, who was the house staff attached to RG Kar is already in judicial custody for his involvement in the embezzlement case.



Probe into two other junior doctors

In addition to Pandey, two other doctors at RG Kar Medical College are being investigated by the CBI, particularly regarding how they became resident doctors without following the usual procedures for selection.

Although the CBI is unwilling to disclose their identities for the sake of the ongoing investigation.

Sources familiar with the development said that the CBI officials have questioned several other junior doctors, along with a few faculty members at RG Kar Medical College as well, and found out that these junior doctors, including Pandey, enjoyed undue benefits under the patronage of Dr Ghosh, stated an IANS report.



Accused doctors did not perform their duties

Many individual witnesses from RG Kar, who were questioned by the officials, reported that the three accused junior doctors did not care to adhere to mandatory attendance protocols via the biometric system and also failed to attend to patients which are mandatory duties to be followed by doctors.

On Wednesday evening, October 23, the West Bengal Health Department's probe committee formed by the West Bengal Health Department submitted its report on doctors Birupaksha Biswas and Avik Dey, accused of running the ‘threat culture’ at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.



The report confirmed several allegations, particularly against Biswas and Dey, and the state government will take appropriate actions based on its findings, reported IANS.