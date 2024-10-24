Italy: The study abroad destination that needs to be on your list

A

Italy has emerged as an increasingly attractive study abroad destination, offering a unique blend of academic excellence, affordability, and cultural richness.

With over 98 universities and a history that dates back to the founding of the University of Bologna in 1088, Italy's education system is globally recognised.

What's really appealing for students is the affordability — public universities offer tuition fees as low as €900 per year, making it highly accessible. Add to that a wide range of scholarships, such as the Invest Your Talent in Italy programme, and it becomes clear why more students are choosing Italy.

Courses in fields like design, architecture, engineering, and business are gaining popularity, with over 600 programmes taught in English, which opens up opportunities for students worldwide.

Italy also offers a rich student experience with a low cost of living, particularly outside the major cities. It’s a place where students can enjoy world-class education, all while being immersed in Italy’s rich cultural heritage, diverse culinary traditions, and historic landmarks.