Italy: The study abroad destination that needs to be on your list
Tell us about Italy as a study abroad education option.
Italy has emerged as an increasingly attractive study abroad destination, offering a unique blend of academic excellence, affordability, and cultural richness.
With over 98 universities and a history that dates back to the founding of the University of Bologna in 1088, Italy's education system is globally recognised.
What's really appealing for students is the affordability — public universities offer tuition fees as low as €900 per year, making it highly accessible. Add to that a wide range of scholarships, such as the Invest Your Talent in Italy programme, and it becomes clear why more students are choosing Italy.
Courses in fields like design, architecture, engineering, and business are gaining popularity, with over 600 programmes taught in English, which opens up opportunities for students worldwide.
Italy also offers a rich student experience with a low cost of living, particularly outside the major cities. It’s a place where students can enjoy world-class education, all while being immersed in Italy’s rich cultural heritage, diverse culinary traditions, and historic landmarks.
What are a few educational aspects or perks that we do not know about Italy?
Italy offers several educational perks that often go unnoticed but make it an exceptional study destination.
First, Italy is part of the Bologna Process, which means degrees are aligned with European standards, ensuring global recognition and easy mobility for students across Europe.
Many people also don’t realise that Italy offers over 600 English-taught programmes, making higher education accessible to non-Italian speakers, especially in fields like engineering, business, and arts.
Another unique aspect is the affordable tuition fees at public universities, ranging from €900 to €4,000 per year. This is paired with generous scholarships like Invest Your Talent in Italy, which not only waive tuition but also offer paid internships with top Italian companies, giving students a real career advantage.
Culturally, studying in Italy means more than academics — it’s about being immersed in one of the richest cultural environments in the world. From historic universities to world-renowned art and cuisine, students get to experience a holistic education, both inside and outside the classroom.