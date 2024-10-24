Delhi app developer's plan on funding his Cambridge dream by buying JioHotSTar domain flops

A tweet uploaded on the social media platform X by Nachiket Bhatia (@bhatia_nachiket) on Thursday, October 24, has netizens lauding his forethought in attempting to make his dreams come true, albeit in an unusual way.



In his post, the techie, who is an app developer based in Delhi, addressed a letter to the executive of Reliance Industries, in an attempt to fund his dream of pursuing a full degree programme in entrepreneurship at Cambridge University.



And how?



"In early 2023, while scrolling through social media, I came across a news piece stating that Disney+ Hotstar was losing daily active users after losing the IPL streaming license, and Disney is considering selling or merging Hotstar with an Indian competitor," he stated.



Two big OTT players, Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) Viacom18, and Walt Disney's Star India may conclude their merger in November, as per a Times of India report, after procuring the necessary approvals from the Government of India.



While speculations were on regarding the big venture, this techie found an opportune moment to test his luck and buy the domain https://jiohotstar.com.



Bhatia contemplated, "...When Jio acquired the streaming service Saavn, they rebranded it to JioSaavn, and changed the domain from Saavn.com to JioSaavn.com. I thought, "If they acquire Hotstar, they might rename it to JioHotstar.com...""



His Cambridge dreams, which seemed far-fetched due to hefty fees, seemed like they might come true, but according to an update posted on the domain, they seem to be falling apart already.



Posted on Thursday, October 24, a statement from Bhatia mentioned that his request had been denied on the domain jiohotstar.com



"An Executive from Reliance reached out - Ambujesh Yadav Ji, AVP, Commercials. A request was made for £93,345, which represents the tuition fees for the EMBA program. The request has been denied..."



In addition to this, Reliance may now proceed with legal action, and he will lose all access to the domain in a few hours.



Although Bhatia assumes that this act does not directly infringe on any trademark, he sought legal professional help from the viewers.