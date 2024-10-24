Auto driver with a glorious business idea! Time for another #peakbengaluru moment

Auto driver, or a budding entrepreneur? One better not question and avert their judgy eyes as this is Bengaluru and everything is possible in this city filled with surprises.
A budding electronic and Information Technology (IT) hub, this city has taught people to dream, and Samuel Christy does the same. But this auto driver from Bengaluru does more than just dream.
An X user, Puran Choudhary (@puranchd6), shared an image of Samuel with a paper stuck at the back of his driver's seat. The note said: "Hi passanger my name is samuel christy I'm a graduate who is looking to raise fund for my startup business idea if your interested please talk to me."
Choudhary shared that the idea that Christy was harbouring was that of solving the logistics problem for small and medium-scale restaurants in Bengaluru by being a trusted partner for perishable products.
Tagging it as a #peakbangalore moment, Choudhary seeks support for the driver and is willing to share his number who can lend a helping hand.
This #peakbengaluru moment whilst highlighting the eccentricities of the city, where people attend meetings while riding a scooter or while shopping for a new pair of shoes, also brings out different characters who want to succeed in scaling the hardships of everyday life — #deepbengaluru.