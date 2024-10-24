Auto driver with a glorious business idea! Time for another #peakbengaluru moment

Auto driver, or a budding entrepreneur? One better not question and avert their judgy eyes as this is Bengaluru and everything is possible in this city filled with surprises.



A budding electronic and Information Technology (IT) hub, this city has taught people to dream, and Samuel Christy does the same. But this auto driver from Bengaluru does more than just dream.



An X user, Puran Choudhary (@puranchd6), shared an image of Samuel with a paper stuck at the back of his driver's seat. The note said: "Hi passanger my name is samuel christy I'm a graduate who is looking to raise fund for my startup business idea if your interested please talk to me."