Anthiyur, Erode: 13-year-old student faints during Math test; dies on the way to hospital

The district police investigating the incident of a 13-year-old girl student who died on the way to the hospital after fainting during an examination at a private matriculation higher secondary school near Anthiyur in Erode district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, October 23.

The deceased was identified as M Harini, (13), of Devapuram in Bhavani in Erode district, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Police said, "Harini's father's name is Muruganandam and her mother is Shanthi. Harini has one brother. Shanthi works as a teacher in a private matriculation higher secondary school in the Paruvachi area near Anthiyur. Harini pursued her Class VIII in the same school. On Wednesday, a monthly test was held in the school. In this context, it is alleged Harini fainted in the exam hall while writing the exam."

"After that, the school administration, in an attempt to rescue her, took her to a private hospital in Anthiyur for treatment. However, the doctors who examined her said that the student had already died. The Anthiyur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident," the police added, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

"It is alleged that the student was suffering from a fever for the past week. She was on medical leave due to this. On Wednesday, a Math test was held in school. Shanthi took Harini to school for this. The body of the student has been sent to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Full details will be known after the post-mortem," a police officer said.