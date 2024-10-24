Andhra University promptly reduces current semester exam fee to Rs 450 after students' request

In a move to ease financial pressure on students, Andhra University (AU) has reduced the current semester examination fee to Rs 450.

This decision was announced by Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao after students from AU Arts College met with the administration on Wednesday, October 23, to request fee relief, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The students, led by representatives, submitted a formal appeal to Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao and Registrar EN Dhananjaya Rao, urging them to lower the exam fees and extend the payment deadline until November 2.

In response, the university officials acted promptly, reducing the fee on the spot, much to the satisfaction of the students.

The fee reduction has been welcomed by the student community, who thanked the officials for the quick action taken by the administration.

Speaking on the occasion, VC encouraged students to bring any issues to his attention directly. He emphasised AU's commitment to providing a supportive environment where students can thrive academically.

He also mentioned plans to introduce a dual degree system in the near future, aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for students, stated The New Indian Express report.

N Kishore Babu, Dean of Student Affairs, and G Rambabu, along with other officials, were present at the meeting.