Telangana: Four minors missing from social welfare residential boys hostel after scuffle found

Police tracked four minor students, who went missing from a social welfare residential boys hostel after a scuffle with other students in Bhainsa, Nirmal district of Telangana on Tuesday, October 22.

According to the police, the students, one in Class V, two in VI and another in Class VIII, were found on the way to their village Pulsi, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The watchman of the hostel woke up the students as usual on Tuesday, October 22, morning, but found that there were four students missing while distributing milk. Immediately, he searched the hostel rooms, but was not able to find the missing students.

The students informed him that they had left the hostel after having a scuffle with a few other students.

Parents who were informed about the incident staged a protest in front of the hostel. They questioned how the children were able to leave without any permission and demanded action against the warden and watchman for their negligence towards the children.

Bhainsa Circle Inspector Gopinath and the team of officials who found the students sent them for counselling by the child welfare officers, according to the report by The New Indian Express.