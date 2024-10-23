RMLIMS Lucknow professor's ramp walk & dance is winning hearts | WATCH

In a delightful video posted on social media platform Instagram, a professor at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has captured the hearts of internet users with a video of him walking the ramp and dancing during a college event. The annual socio-cultural, literary and sports festival Esperanza 4.0 was ongoing at the medical institute.

The video which was posted on Instagram two weeks ago by MBBS student Ankit Pandeyy had gone viral, gaining over two million views.

As per the video, the professor, who specialises in surgery, made a memorable entrance dressed in a traditional white lungi and shirt, with a cream-coloured shawl.

As he stepped onto the ramp, the upbeat Bollywood track Tune Maari Entriyaan began to play, and he effortlessly broke into dance, much to the delight of his students cheering from the sidelines.