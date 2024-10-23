Punjab University, Lahore: 30 students injured in clash, FIR filed against 50 for attacking guards

At least 30 students were injured during an on-campus clash with security guards over an alleged suicide of a female student, harassment, and other issues at the Punjab University, police said today, October 23, PTI reported.

Around ten security guards and a police officer too were injured in the clashes that took place on Tuesday, October 22, when the university students, under the banner of the Punjab University Student Federation (PUSF), raised issues such as the alleged suicide by the female student, harassment, profiling of students, especially Baloch, by the intelligence agencies, and fee hike.

Speaking about it, Punjab University spokesperson Khurram Shahzad told PTI today that the protesting students made provocative speeches and hurled stones at the varsity guards when they tried to stop them, leading to injuries to 10 guards, a police officer, and a few students in the clashes. Further, he said an FIR has been lodged against over 50 students for attacking the varsity guards.

“Police have arrested some of them during a late-night raid,” he said, and he also maintained that the university administration might expel those students who incited their fellows to violence, PTI reported.