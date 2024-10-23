NEET-UG 2025 exam pattern: NTA awaits expert committee's report, says RTI

In response, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) said, "The information sought is not available in the form you desire. Hence, this information could not be furnished to you." Following this, Dr Pandey filed a first appeal seeking the same information.

Responding to this, NTA informed that the information sought "is not available and hence not furnished." Further, it added that "on directions of Honorable Supreme Court of India the Government has constituted a High Powered expert committee whose report is still awaited."

Expert committee

As per reports, in June 2024, due to the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG examination, the union government set up an expert committee to examine measures for ensuring a robust exam process. While maintaining that there was no systemic breach in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, the Supreme Court also issued a few directions to the committee and asked it to submit its findings by September 30, 2024.

On September 24, the government sought a three-week extension until October 21, for the committee to finalise and submit its report. Recently, the Centre informed the apex court that the high-powered committee, which had the responsibility of probing the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, has finalised its report and recommendations and will submit the same to the court soon, reported Medical Dialogues.