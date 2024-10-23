NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: Disproportionate assets case lodged against main conspirator Sanjay Kumar

A disproportionate assets case has been lodged against Sanjeev Kumar, alias Lutan Mukhiya, the alleged main conspirator of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2024 (NEET-UG) question paper leak scandal. Mukhia, a native of Yarpur Balwa in Nalanda district, is still at large, The New Indian Express reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, said that a disproportionate assets case was registered at the EOU police station in Patna against Mukhiya after his property was found to be 144 per cent more than his actual income. Mukhiya was employed as a technical assistant at Noorsarai Horticulture College.

On Tuesday, October 22, the EOU team conducted a raid at his native village and recovered Rs 11 lakh cash, a large amount of jewellery, bank passbooks, and papers of investments in insurance companies and other organisations, TNIE reported.

Giving more details, the DIG of EOU revealed that Sanjeev Kumar has also been accused of purchasing land and vehicles in the name of his relatives in Nalanda district. Documents related to giving land and other properties on lease or papers of the agreement were also recovered during the search operation, he added.

Additionally, evidence of financial transactions has also been collected during the search operation. Authoritative sources said that the search operations were conducted at four locations of Mukhia in Patna and Nalanda on Tuesday, DIG said.

The searches were conducted after obtaining permission from the competent court. EOU registered a case under sections 13(2) read with section 13(1) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 1988 with amendments in 2018.

“Further action will be initiated action Mukhiya after analysing the evidence collected during the search operation,” Dhillon said.