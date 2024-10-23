Mullur Gov't Primary School welcomed back to school with a cute pool. Check out the picture!

With an aim to attract children to the schools in a joyful mood, the Mullur Government Primary School in Somwarpet taluk has initiated a unique concept.

Utilising the naturally available resources, the management, with the support from the students have established a pool in the school premises that is garnering fame.

"During the Dasara holidays, the management, with the help of few teachers decided to establish a pond cum swimming pool at the school premises," shared Satish, a teacher who led this initiative in the school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Last year, the students were welcomed into the institution after Dasara holidays by life-size animal figurines placed across the school premises. "However, this year, the students were welcomed with a newly established pool," he shared.

With an aim to create awareness on water safety and teach the students how to swim, this two-feet pool was raised keeping in mind the students' safety.

"The swimming pool is built with a depth of two feet. Playing in the water is a lot of fun for children. To make the students come to school in a happy mood and to make the school environment attractive, we took up this initiative. Besides, the students will learn about water safety and will be extended other training techniques," he said.

He added that the pond cum pool has been established also to create awareness on aquatic animals and their habitats, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The swimming pool has been constructed using local resources such as locally available stone, sand and other materials. Satish confirmed that another teacher at the institution, John Paul D'Souza also joined hands to establish the set up.

A suspension bridge of about 10 ft has also been constructed by the students and teachers a rope walk of about 20 ft in length has also been raised beside the pool.