MCC to announce NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule soon, says official website | Stay tuned

In the latest about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 Counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced that the PG counselling schedule will be available soon, as stated via the official website.

The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.

Although the release date and time of the counselling schedule have not been announced yet, the website of MCC displays the latest news: "PG Counselling Schedule 2024 will be available soon."

The registration process for all India quota PG admissions started on September 20, 2024. The registration link for Round 1 counselling is available on the MCC website. Those candidates who have passed the NEET PG examination can apply for the counselling round here: