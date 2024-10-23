Jamia Millia Islamia Diwali scuffle: SFI condemns attack on varsity students by outsiders invited by administration

At Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, a scuffle ensued between two student groups while Diwali celebrations were happening. After the altercation, police were deployed outside the varsity as a precautionary measure, as informed by officials, stated a report by PTI.

The police official confirmed that no official complaint was registered regarding the Tuesday night October 22, incident.

As per police, the dispute broke out after Diwali celebrations by a group was disrupted by another. After the university security personnel intervened, the situation was brought under control and the students dispersed.

Videos of students allegedly chanting "communal" slogans inside the varsity have been doing the rounds of social media, sparking rumours.

As of now, outside the gate and around the campus, police have been deployed as a precautionary measure. Local police have also been asked to step up the vigil around the varsity.