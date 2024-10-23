Jamia Millia Islamia Diwali event: Students detained as they did not have permission for today's Deep Mahotsav

Delhi Police detained around half a dozen students who gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University for Diwali celebrations today, October 23, a day after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students during a similar event. Giving more details, a senior police official stated the detentions were made because the university administration, in view of last night's scuffle, had not granted permission to hold another Diwali event this evening.

Approximately 30-40 students affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), including those from other universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU), gathered outside the university to hold a Deep Mahotsav today. The police asked them to leave due to the lack of permission from the university, PTI reported.

Speaking on this, the official told PTI, "A few ABVP-affiliated students arrived outside the university, but the police repeatedly asked them to leave. However, the ABVP supporters were adamant about celebrating Diwali. In the meantime, the police used mild force to remove them from outside the university."

Further, the officer added that the students did not have permission from the university to hold the event again on Wednesday, October 23.

"On Tuesday night, a scuffle broke out between two groups of students during Diwali celebrations at Jamia Millia Islamia University leading to police personnel being deployed outside its gates as a precautionary measure," police officers said.

A police officer noted that no complaint had been received regarding the incident.

Yesterday's Diwali event was organised by the Rashtriya Kala Manch (RKM), an organisation affiliated with the RSS-backed ABVP at the university. The ABVP planned to hold a 'Deep Mahotsav' again today, October 23, evening.