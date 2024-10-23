Jamia Diwali scuffle: Alumni association expresses concerns; SFI, NSUI, ABVP issue statements

The Diwali scuffle that broke out between two student groups at Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi on Tuesday, October 22, has been strongly criticised by the Jamia Milia Islamia Alumni Association of Minorities (JMIAAM). Expressing its concerns, the association put out a press release.

"We, the JMI Alumni Association are deeply concerned about the safety and the security of the non-Muslim students, and their cultural and religious rights within the campus," as per the released statement.

They also alleged that no coercive steps were taken either by the police officials or by the administration of the varsity, stated a report by ANI.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far. Police has been deployed as a precautionary measure.

It was on October 22, at around 7.30 pm that the scuffle broke out near gate number 7 of the varsity.

While Students' Federation of India condemned the attack, ABVP's national media convenor Ashutosh Singh claimed that after the event began and went on for an hour or two, a few students turned up and started chanting slogans like 'Long live Palestine'. "We are not responsible for the violence," he said.

Congress-backed NSUI also blamed the "shameful act of violence by ABVP goons on our campus".