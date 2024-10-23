Jaipur resident doctors call off strike as Rajasthan HC orders formation of committee to look into issues

After 15 days of shutdown of medical services and three days of emergency duties, the Jaipur Association Of Resident Doctors (JARD) has called off their strike following a hearing in the Rajasthan High Court today, October 23.

To recall, the residents' strike was triggered by multiple attacks on on-duty doctors at medical colleges. Therefore, they have been on strike, demanding an increase in safety and security for doctors.

As per the statement issued by the association dated today, October 23, the court has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Medical Education, along with representatives of the Medical and Health Department, and Finance Department, including a female resident doctor and a male resident doctor.

"The first meeting of this committee is to be held on 26/10/2024 and this matter will be taken cognisance again by the Hon'ble Court on 21/11/2024. The Hon'ble High Court also ordered the administration not to take any action against the resident doctors," the statement read.

"Keeping in mind the order of the Hon'ble High Court and public interest, Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors ends its strike with immediate effect," it further added, stressing that it will continue the dialogue and struggle for their demands.

The demands that they have include:

1) Make better arrangements for security as well as infrastructure of medical institutes and colleges

2) Stipend increase and increment as and when required

3) Bond policy should be amended

4) Direct recruitment of Special Medical Officers so that postgraduate (PG) and super speciality (SS) doctors can be done based on merit

5) Where postgraduation (PG) is offered, junior specialists need to be recruited

6) Improvement in the living conditions in hostels

And others...