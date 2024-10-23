Himachal Pradesh: Degree & Sanskrit colleges asked to adopt gov't schools

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has requested all the government degree and Sanskrit colleges to look at the government schools in their surroundings so that they can adopt these schools.

Taking the schools under their wings, the higher education institutions can offer human and infrastructure resources and facilities which will aid in their growth, stated a report by PTI.

This comes after the Government of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a programme, wherein, schools are adopted by Good Samaritans from the society and even public servants like government officials, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MP).

In a letter dated Tuesday, October 22, the Higher Education Director Amarjit Sharma directed principals of all government degree colleges and Sanskrit colleges to adopt a few government schools in their surroundings.

It may be noted that there are 89 government degree colleges and five government Sanskrit colleges in the state.

The college administration can carry out activities like career counselling, inspire school students to contribute to society through various talks plus activities and so on.

The school students can also be educated about NAS (National Achievement Survey) and PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development).

The letter informed that a few colleges have already started adopted schools.