British Council’s guide to scholarships and financial aid for Indian students aspiring to study in the UK — Part I

Studying in the United Kingdom (UK) offers exciting opportunities, and various financial options can help make this educational journey accessible to aspiring students.
Here are scholarships curated by British Council that can aid you:
Fully funded scholarships by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and partner organisations. Chevening Scholarships are awarded to students demonstrating leadership potential, academic excellence, and a commitment to positive change in their home country.
Covering tuition fees, travel, and living expenses, these scholarships allow Indian students to pursue one-year master’s programme at a top UK university. Chevening alumni gain not only world-class education but also access to an influential global network.
British Council, in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign provides GREAT Scholarships which are tailored for ambitious students with a track record of academic excellence offering £10,000 towards their tuition fees for one year post-graduate courses.
The scholarships are jointly funded by UK governments GREAT campaign, British Council and UK universities, these scholarships provide partial or full financial assistance to Indian students, helping them access world-class education. In the academic year 2024-25, more than 200 scholarships are offered by 71 universities across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Commonwealth Scholarships are aimed at students from across the Commonwealth who would not otherwise be able to afford to study in the UK. By funding postgraduate studies in a range of different study formats, the scheme helps to support future innovators and leaders.
This historic award is the UK’s primary scholarship scheme focused on contributing to the UK's international development aims. It is designed to attract outstanding talent to UK universities while supporting sustainable development overseas.
Most scholarships are fully-funded, which means that as well as covering your tuition fees will also receive airfare to and from the UK and a living allowance to support during the tenure. The eligibility criteria for each type of scholarship and fellowship vary. More information is available on the CSC website https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/apply/.