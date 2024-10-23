British Council’s guide to scholarships and financial aid for Indian students aspiring to study in the UK — Part I

Commonwealth Scholarships are aimed at students from across the Commonwealth who would not otherwise be able to afford to study in the UK. By funding postgraduate studies in a range of different study formats, the scheme helps to support future innovators and leaders.

This historic award is the UK’s primary scholarship scheme focused on contributing to the UK's international development aims. It is designed to attract outstanding talent to UK universities while supporting sustainable development overseas.

Most scholarships are fully-funded, which means that as well as covering your tuition fees will also receive airfare to and from the UK and a living allowance to support during the tenure. The eligibility criteria for each type of scholarship and fellowship vary. More information is available on the CSC website https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/apply/.