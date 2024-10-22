TN Higher Education Minister, Secretary skip TNOU convocation; Governor RN Ravi presided over event

Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Nageshwar Rao on Monday, October 21, advised students to keep abreast of latest technological developments to remain relevant in today's digital world.

Addressing the 15th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU), Rao urged students to keep learning to progress personally and professionally.

As many as 6,940 students received their degrees at the convocation which was held yesterday, Monday, October 21, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

University Chancellor and Governor RN Ravi presided over the convocation, while Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian and Secretary K Gopal skipped the event.

According to varsity sources, the minister had agreed to attend the event, following which, his name was printed on the invites and even on the banners displayed at the event, but surprisingly he did not turn up on Monday, October 21, stated The New Indian Express report.

According to a TNOU faculty member, "There has been no official communication as to why the minister skipped the convocation. However, the ongoing controversy involving Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi regarding the Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu is suspected be the reason."

At a recent event where Governor RN Ravi was the chief guest, the word 'Dravidam' was ommitted from Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, which created controversy.